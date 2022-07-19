July 19, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Gobblers National Wild Turkey Federation Youth Day activities will be July 30 in Chadwick

By Shaw Local News Network

Trent Jordan, 9, of Chadwick takes aim Saturday, July 24, 2021 while learning about archery at the Coleta Sportsmans Club’s youth day. The club opened their grounds to allow kids and parents to get kids interested in fishing, archery and shooting sports and learn about animals and conservation. This year's event will be on July 30. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

CHADWICK — The Sterling-Rock Falls Gobblers National Wild Turkey Federation, Ogle County Pheasants Forever, and Sauk Valley Whitetails Unlimited will have a summer Youth Day 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Coleta Sportsmen’s Club, 21038 Pilgrim Road. It is free and open to youth ages 3 to 17.

Painting, archery, wagon ride, petting zoo, BB gun range, a fire truck, gun safety, beginner shotgun, intermediate shotgun are the scheduled activities. Lunch will be provided. Prize drawings will be after lunch.

Attendees will fill out registration and waiver forms when they arrive. Parents must accompany their children to the event. Attendees will also need to bring fishing poles and lawn chairs.

For more information, contact Kent Bushman at kbushman@comcast.net or 815-631-4868, Heath Jordan at hjordannwtf@gmail.com or 815-441-1437, or Jeff Ellis at ellisjeffd@outlook.com or 815-847-9040.

