Gobblers National Wild Turkey Federation Youth Day activities will be July 30 in Chadwick

CHADWICK — The Sterling-Rock Falls Gobblers National Wild Turkey Federation, Ogle County Pheasants Forever, and Sauk Valley Whitetails Unlimited will have a summer Youth Day 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Coleta Sportsmen’s Club, 21038 Pilgrim Road. It is free and open to youth ages 3 to 17.

Painting, archery, wagon ride, petting zoo, BB gun range, a fire truck, gun safety, beginner shotgun, intermediate shotgun are the scheduled activities. Lunch will be provided. Prize drawings will be after lunch.

Attendees will fill out registration and waiver forms when they arrive. Parents must accompany their children to the event. Attendees will also need to bring fishing poles and lawn chairs.

For more information, contact Kent Bushman at kbushman@comcast.net or 815-631-4868, Heath Jordan at hjordannwtf@gmail.com or 815-441-1437, or Jeff Ellis at ellisjeffd@outlook.com or 815-847-9040.