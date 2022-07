DXION- Sauk Valley Community College will offer free GED and English as a Second Language classes for ages 17 and older, starting in August.

The GED preparation classes will prepare students to successfully complete their GED tests and earn their high school equivalency degree.

ESL classes are for adults who do not speak English as their primary language.

All classes will be offered in the morning and evening.

Call Sarah McFarlane at 815-835-6312 or go to svcc.edu/adulted for more information.