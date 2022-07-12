Wings Over Whiteside airshow returns to Rock Falls July 22-23

ROCK FALLS – Wings Over Whiteside, featuring an airshow, live music a fun run and food vendors, returns July 22-23 to the Whiteside County Airport, 10950 Hoover Road.

The public can watch performers practice from noon to 5 p.m. that Friday. Admission is free, and food vendors will be on hand.

Saturday begins with a 2K Fun Run at 8 a.m. Register at www.724Fitnssontherock.com or from 7 to 7:30 a.m. at the runway.

The EAA Young Eagles will give free airplane rides to children ages 8 to 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at https://fb.me/e/2A52jJncc .

The airshow will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Performing will be Patty Wagstaff, Full Throttle Formation Team, Trojan Phlyers, Eric Edgren, RJ Gritter, Betsy Biscuit Bomber, and the P-51D Mustang and FG-1D Corsair from the Warbird Heritage Foundation.

30 West Band will play from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and food vendors will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Parking is $5 and admission $10 for ages 11 and older on Saturday.

Go to www.wingsoverwhiteside.com for more information.