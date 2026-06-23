Single-family home sells in Barrington for $1.22 million

A 4,021-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 528 South Cook Street in Barrington was sold on June 12 for $1.22 million, or $302 per square foot. This single-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,665 square feet.

Other homes in Barrington that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family house at 608 South Grove Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $1 million, a price per square foot of $408. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a single-family home at 128 South Coolidge Avenue sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $378. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 123 South Monument Avenue, in November 2025, a 1,514-square-foot single-family house was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.