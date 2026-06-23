Single-family home sells for $560,000 in Berwyn

A 1,881-square-foot single-family home, built in 1922, has changed hands.

The home at 6415 Sinclair Avenue in Berwyn was sold on June 12 for $560,000, or $298 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached two-car garage. The property sits on a 6,250-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Berwyn that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family house at 6429 34th Street, sold in September 2025, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 6432 Fairfield Avenue, in April 2025, a 1,033-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $317,500, a price per square foot of $307. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In February, a single-family residence at 6508 Sinclair Avenue sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.