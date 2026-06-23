Single-family home in Geneva goes for $450,000

A single-family residence located at 326 Maple Lane in Geneva has a new owner since June 11.

The 1,520-square-foot home, built in 1956, was sold for $450,000, or $296 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,250 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva have recently changed hands nearby:

· In August 2025, a 1,834-square-foot single-family house at 220 North Pine Street sold for $486,000, a price per square foot of $265. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 326 Charles Street, in May, a 1,749-square-foot single-family home was sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $346. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,075-square-foot single-family residence at 1410 North Street, sold in July 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.