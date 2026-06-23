Single-family home built in 1918 in Villa Park goes for $460,000

A single-family home located at 121 North Princeton Avenue in Villa Park has a new owner since June 11.

The 1,440-square-foot home, built in 1918, was sold for $460,000, or $319 per square foot. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Villa Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 207 North Yale Avenue, in June, a 1,155-square-foot single-family house was sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $225.

· In May, a single-family residence at 251 North Michigan Avenue sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $287.

· A single-family residence at 110 North Yale Avenue, sold in May, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.