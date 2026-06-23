Residential home sells in McHenry for $585,000

The residential property located at 2403 Fairview Avenue in McHenry was sold on June 8, for $585,000, or $235 per square foot.

The house, built in 1960, has an interior space of 2,489 square feet. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A residential property at 3701 Spring Grove Road, sold in April, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $139.

· In April, a residential property at 1906 River Terrace Drive sold for $300,000.

· At 3718 Hillcrest Place, in May, a 1,374-square-foot residential property was sold for $332,500, a price per square foot of $242.