Residential home sells for $435,000 in Cary

The residential property located at 211 Woody Way in Cary was sold on June 5, for $435,000, or $152 per square foot.

The home, built in 1979, has an interior space of 2,853 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Cary have also recently been sold:

· In May, a residential property at 203 Valley Drive sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 127 Hickory Road, sold in July 2025, for $263,000, a price per square foot of $120. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 24 Hickory Road, in September 2025, a 1,942-square-foot residential property was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.