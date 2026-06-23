McHenry: Residential home sells for $976,510

A residential property located at 202 Country Club Drive in McHenry has a new owner since June 5.

The 2,616-square-foot home, built in 1998, was sold for $976,510, or $373 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to five parking spots. The property sits on a 0.9-acre lot.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· A residential property at 209 Geneva Lane in McHenry, sold in April, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $304.

· In May, a residential property at 501 South Emerald Drive in McHenry sold for $749,000, a price per square foot of $340. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.