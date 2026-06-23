Five-bedroom house in Orland Park sells for $685,000

A 3,089-square-foot single-family home, built in 1984, has changed hands.

The home at 8401 Golfview Drive in Orland Park was sold on June 11 for $685,000, or $222 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached three-car garage. The property sits on a 13,502-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 8340 West 145th Place, in September 2025, a 3,463-square-foot single-family house was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In June, a single-family residence at 8324 Bromley Street sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 14417 Country Club Lane, sold in February, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.