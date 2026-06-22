Wheaton: Single-family home goes for $850,000

The single-family residence located at 822 East Liberty Drive in Wheaton was sold on June 11, for $850,000, or $339 per square foot.

The house, built in 1955, has an interior space of 2,504 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Wheaton have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family home at 220 East President Street, sold in May, for $447,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family house at 119 East Williston Street sold for $512,500, a price per square foot of $373.

· At 421 East Willow Avenue, in April, a 1,372-square-foot single-family home was sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.