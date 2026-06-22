Single-family home in Villa Park sells for $725,000

A single-family house, built in 1950, has changed hands.

The home at 928 South Michigan Avenue in Villa Park was sold on June 11. The purchase price was $725,000. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Villa Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In May, a single-family residence at 928 South Harvard Avenue sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $291.

· A single-family home at 836 South Michigan Avenue, sold in June, for $446,000, a price per square foot of $296.

· At 140 South Adams Street, in May, a 1,325-square-foot single-family house was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $358.