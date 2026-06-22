Property in DeKalb goes for $256,000

A property, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The property at 1532 Legacy Drive, Unit 311-4 in DeKalb was sold on June 8. The purchase price was $256,000. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 1,107 square feet.

These nearby homes in DeKalb have also recently been purchased:

· A property at 1492 Waterside Drive, Unit 304-1, sold in April, for $225,000. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a property at 1461 Waterside Drive, Unit 311-4 sold for $263,500.

· At 1426 Cambria Drive, Unit 311-4, in May, a property was sold for $256,000.