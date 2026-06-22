Huntley: Residential home goes for $405,000

A 4,654-square-foot residential property, built in 1965, has changed hands.

The house at 10817 Bonnie Brae Road in Huntley was sold on June 8 for $405,000, or $87 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been purchased:

· A residential property at 12205 Oakcrest Drive, sold in May, for $549,000, a price per square foot of $164.

· At 10906 North Woodstock Street, in June 2025, a 3,791-square-foot residential property was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $73.

· In April, a residential property at 11618 Douglas Avenue sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.