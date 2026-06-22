Elmhurst: Single-family home goes for $2.19 million

A new single-family house located at 160 East Cayuga Avenue in Elmhurst has a new owner since June 11.

The 3,758-square-foot home, built in 2025, was sold for $2.19 million, or $584 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage. The property sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· At 109 East Madison Street, in May, a 4,295-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.73 million, a price per square foot of $402.

· In May, a single-family residence at 580 East Kearsage Avenue sold for $2.17 million, a price per square foot of $558. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 782 East Bryan Street, sold in May, for $1.75 million, a price per square foot of $494. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.