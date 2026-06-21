Single-family home sells in Hinsdale for $2.19 million

The single-family home located at 218 West Hickory Street in Hinsdale was sold on June 5, for $2.19 million, or $578 per square foot.

The house, built in 1897, has an interior space of 3,786 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 117 West Hickory Street, in July 2025, a 2,850-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.6 million, a price per square foot of $561. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,647-square-foot single-family house at 123 North Vine Street sold for $1.89 million, a price per square foot of $517.

· A 3,056-square-foot single-family home at 118 North Grant Street, sold in January, for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $442.