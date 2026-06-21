Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $1.38 million

A 3,652-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The house at 817 South Fairfield Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on June 5 for $1.38 million, or $377 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been sold nearby:

· At 762 South Saylor Avenue, in March, a 3,572-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.48 million, a price per square foot of $413. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a single-family home at 807 South Saylor Avenue sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $382.

· A single-family home at 849 South Swain Avenue, sold in April, for $950,000, a price per square foot of $504.