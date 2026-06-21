Single-family home sells in Dixon for $419,000

A 1,820-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1961, has changed hands.

The house at 1401 Eustace Drive in Dixon was sold on May 22 for $419,000, or $230 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Dixon have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family residence at 1307 Douglas Terrace, sold in May, for $305,000, a price per square foot of $159.

· In March, a 1,911-square-foot single-family residence at 1432 Eustace Drive sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· At 1439 Lanewood Drive, in June 2025, a 1,009-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $217,500, a price per square foot of $216.