Single-family home sells for $345,000 in DeKalb

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The house at 461 Yorkshire Drive in DeKalb was sold on June 2. The purchase price was $345,000. The property occupies a lot of 10,178 square feet.

Other homes in DeKalb that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family home at 430 Turnbury Court, sold in April, for $325,000. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 714 Ellwood Avenue, in May, a single-family house was sold for $237,000.

· In April, a single-family house at 673 Haish Boulevard sold for $240,000.