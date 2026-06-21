Sale closed in Sycamore: $362,000 for a two-bedroom house

The recently built single-family house located at 2225 Concord Drive in Sycamore was sold on June 4, for $362,000, or $223 per square foot.

The home, built in 2022, has an interior space of 1,621 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,098 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family residence at 2235 Wickford Lane, sold in May, for $434,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 311 Alden Drive, in May, a 1,848-square-foot single-family home was sold for $483,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family house at 514 Clayton Circle sold for $229,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.