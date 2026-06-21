Sale closed in Oswego: $452,000 for a four-bedroom house

A single-family home located at 540 Waterford Drive in Oswego has a new owner since June 5.

The 2,124-square-foot home, built in 1999, was sold for $452,000, or $213 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 9,033 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 521 Waterford Drive, in May, a 2,120-square-foot single-family house was sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a single-family residence at 407 Anthony Court sold for $437,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 510 Waterford Drive, sold in April, for $426,000, a price per square foot of $266. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.