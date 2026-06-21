Four-bedroom home in Joliet goes for $400,000

A single-family residence located at 1811 Flagstone Street in Joliet changed owners on June 3.

The 2,322-square-foot house, built in 2016, was sold for $400,000, or $172 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 8,765 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1810 Wildspring Parkway, in January, a 2,112-square-foot single-family home was sold for $392,500, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a single-family house at 8115 Settlers Pond Way sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 1808 Wild Rose Trail, sold in May, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.