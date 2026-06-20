Will County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of June 8

A single-family home in Crest Hill that sold for $350,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $398,369. The average price per square foot was $320. A total of 115 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,880 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $350,000, single-family home at 2229 Lynwood Street

A 1,381-square-foot single-family home at 2229 Lynwood Street in Crest Hill has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000, $253 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The deal was finalized on May 26.

2. $355,000, single-family home at 2913 Avalon Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 2913 Avalon Avenue in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $355,000. The home was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,926 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The transaction was completed on May 27.

3. $356,000, single-family home at 907 Glenwood Avenue

The single-family residence at 907 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet has new owners. The price was $356,000. The home was built in 1920 and has a living area of 1,918 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The house has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 28.

4. $370,000, four-bedroom house at 20931 West Boulder Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 20931 West Boulder Drive in Plainfield. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 2,004 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $185. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 26.

5. $370,000, single-family home at 1471 West Grand Haven Road

A 2,090-square-foot single-family house at 1471 West Grand Haven Road in Romeoville has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The deal was finalized on May 28.

6. $374,295, property at 25627 West Yorkshire Drive

The property at 25627 West Yorkshire Drive in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $374,295. The transaction was completed on May 27.

7. $375,000, single-family home at 3003 Roxbury Court

A 1,488-square-foot single-family residence at 3003 Roxbury Court in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000, $252 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 26.

8. $375,900, single-family home at 14463 South Pebble Creek Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 14463 South Pebble Creek Drive in Homer Glen. The price was $375,900. The house was built in 1976 and the living area totals 1,422 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The deal was finalized on May 27.

9. $385,000, single-family home at 95 Alpine Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 95 Alpine Lane in Crete has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The house living area totals 2,586 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $149. The transaction was completed on May 28.

10. $395,000, single-family home at 2117 Wesmere Lakes Drive

A 1,966-square-foot single-family home at 2117 Wesmere Lakes Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $201 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The deal was closed on May 28.