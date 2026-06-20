What were the best deals for residential properties in McHenry County the week of June 8?

A residential home in Huntley that sold for $245,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County in the past week was $396,631. The average price per square foot was $233. A total of 84 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,019 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $245,000, residential home at 12761 Kishwaukee Lane

The sale of the residential property at 12761 Kishwaukee Lane in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $245,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,015 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $241. The house has one bedroom. The deal was closed on May 28.

2. $250,000, residential home at 930 Perry Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 930 Perry Drive in Algonquin. The price was $250,000. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 1,330 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 26.

3. $252,500, residential home at 585 Bridle Court

A 1,678-square-foot residential property at 585 Bridle Court in Lakemoor has been sold. The total purchase price was $252,500, $150 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The transaction was completed on May 27.

4. $263,000, residential home at 158 Northlight Passe

A 1,306-square-foot residential property at 158 Northlight Passe in Lake In The Hills has been sold. The total purchase price was $263,000, $201 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 28.

5. $270,000, residential home at 2917 Virginia Avenue

The residential property at 2917 Virginia Avenue in McHenry has new owners. The price was $270,000. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 1,376 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $196. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on May 28.

6. $275,000, residential home at 1279 Merrimack Court

The sale of the residential property at 1279 Merrimack Court in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $275,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,233 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $223. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 26.

7. $283,500, residential home at 6403 Maple Glen Drive

The residential property at 6403 Maple Glen Drive in Wonder Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $283,500. The transaction was completed on May 28.

8. $295,000, residential home at 4318 Sioux Lane

The residential property at 4318 Sioux Lane in McHenry has new owners. The price was $295,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 27.

9. $300,000, residential home at 140 South Oriole Trail

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 140 South Oriole Trail in Crystal Lake. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1923 and the living area totals 1,084 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $277. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 28.

10. $300,000, residential home at 1706 Pine Street

A 1,335-square-foot residential property at 1706 Pine Street in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $225 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The deal was closed on May 28.