What were the best deals for residential properties in Lee County / Whiteside the week of June 8?

A single-family home in Fulton that sold for $40,666 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week was $120,985. The average price per square foot was $6. A total of 22 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,818 square feet and four bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $40,666, single-family home at 1124 13th Avenue

The single-family house at 1124 13th Avenue in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $40,666. The deal was closed on May 26.

2. $40,666, single-family home at 1401 10th Avenue

The single-family home at 1401 10th Avenue in Fulton has new owners. The price was $40,666. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,302 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $31. The house features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 26.

3. $40,666, single-family home at 506 Maple Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 506 Maple Avenue in Morrison has been finalized. The price was $40,666. The deal was finalized on May 26.

4. $57,833, single-family home at 13240 Vandamme Road

The single-family home at 13240 Vandamme Road in Prophetstown has been sold. The total purchase price was $57,833. The deal was closed on May 27.

5. $59,333, single-family home at 404 Elm Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 404 Elm Street in Morrison. The price was $59,333. The transaction was completed on May 28.

6. $76,000, single-family home at 421 7th Avenue

The single-family residence at 421 7th Avenue in Erie has been sold. The total purchase price was $76,000. The deal was finalized on May 28.

7. $100,000, single-family home at 603 2nd Avenue

The single-family house at 603 2nd Avenue in Fulton has new owners. The price was $100,000. The deal was closed on May 26.

8. $102,000, single-family home at 1212 East 15th Street

The sale of the single-family home at 1212 East 15th Street in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $102,000. The transaction was completed on May 27.

9. $105,000, single-family home at 823 5th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 823 5th Street in Erie. The price was $105,000. The deal was finalized on May 26.

10. $145,000, single-family home at 1009 Charles Street

The single-family home at 1009 Charles Street in Rock Falls has been sold. The total purchase price was $145,000. The transaction was completed on May 21.