Single-family home sells for $560,000 in Yorkville

A single-family home, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The house at 1115 South Bridge Street in Yorkville was sold on June 8. The purchase price was $560,000. This is a single-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 13.1 acres.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been purchased:

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 477 East Barberry Circle, Unit 50 sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has eight bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 497 East Barberry Circle, sold in August 2025, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $244.

· At 1334 South Walsh Drive, in May, a 2,224-square-foot single-family house was sold for $452,000, a price per square foot of $203.