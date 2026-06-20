Single-family home in Genoa goes for $269,677

A single-family home located at 203 East 2nd Street in Genoa has a new owner since May 27.

The house was sold for $269,677. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,825 square feet.

Other homes in Genoa have recently changed hands nearby:

· In May, a single-family residence at 222 East Stiles Street sold for $262,500.

· At 215 North State Street, in May, a single-family house was sold for $265,000. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 119 East Stiles Street, sold in May, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.