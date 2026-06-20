Ogle County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of June 8?

A single-family home in Rochelle that sold for $76,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County in the past week was $299,912. The average price per square foot was $1,073. A total of 17 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,057 square feet and three bedrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $76,000, single-family home at 421 7th Avenue

The single-family house at 421 7th Avenue in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $76,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 2,058 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $37. The transaction was completed on May 19.

2. $82,000, single-family home at 303 North Walnut Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 303 North Walnut Avenue in Forreston. The price was $82,000. The house was built in 1935 and the living area totals 2,415 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $34. The deal was finalized on May 19.

3. $177,000, single-family home at 406 South Congress Avenue

A 1,008-square-foot single-family residence at 406 South Congress Avenue in Polo has been sold. The total purchase price was $177,000, $176 per square foot. The house was built in 1953. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 19.

4. $180,000, single-family home at 206 Phyllis Avenue

A 1,620-square-foot single-family residence at 206 Phyllis Avenue in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $180,000, $111 per square foot. The house was built in 1964. The transaction was completed on May 20.

5. $200,000, single-family home at 306 West Chicago Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 306 West Chicago Avenue in Davis Junction has been finalized. The price was $200,000. The home was built in 1914 and has a living area of 1,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $111. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 19.