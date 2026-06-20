La Salle County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of June 8

A single-family home in Streator that sold for $131,500 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County over the last week was $214,714, or $117 per square foot. A total of 28 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,538 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $131,500, single-family home at 404 Michael Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 404 Michael Street in Streator has been finalized. The price was $131,500. The home was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $65. The deal was closed on May 28.

2. $132,000, single-family home at 1206 South Park Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1206 South Park Street in Streator. The price was $132,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 952 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $139. The deal was finalized on May 28.

3. $137,000, single-family home at 1012 East Wilson Street

A 1,160-square-foot single-family residence at 1012 East Wilson Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $137,000, $118 per square foot. The house was built in 1879. The transaction was completed on May 22.

4. $140,000, single-family home at 221 East 1st Street

A 2,182-square-foot single-family residence at 221 East 1st Street in Oglesby has been sold. The total purchase price was $140,000, $64 per square foot. The house was built in 1898. The deal was closed on May 26.

5. $145,000, single-family home at 424 West Bluff Street

The single-family residence at 424 West Bluff Street in Streator has new owners. The price was $145,000. The transaction was completed on May 28.

6. $150,000, single-family home at 320 West Main Street

The single-family residence at 320 West Main Street in Grand Ridge has new owners. The price was $150,000. The house was built in 1905 and has a living area of 1,272 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $118. The deal was finalized on May 27.

7. $162,000, single-family home at 1106 Monroe Street

A 1,444-square-foot single-family residence at 1106 Monroe Street in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $162,000, $112 per square foot. The home was built in 1974. The deal was finalized on May 27.

8. $189,000, single-family home at 9 Helen Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 9 Helen Street in Streator has been finalized. The price was $189,000. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 1,626 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $116. The deal was closed on May 28.

9. $192,000, single-family home at 1351 North 4483rd Road

A 1,552-square-foot single-family residence at 1351 North 4483rd Road in Earlville has been sold. The total purchase price was $192,000, $124 per square foot. The home was built in 1974. The transaction was completed on May 27.

10. $200,000, single-family home at 1130 Lafayette Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1130 Lafayette Street in La Salle. The price was $200,000. The house was built in 1926 and the living area totals 1,695 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $118. The deal was finalized on May 26.