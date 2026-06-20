Kane County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of June 8?

A single-family home in Batavia that sold for $370,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $422,751. The average price per square foot was $228. A total of 173 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,852 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $370,000, four-bedroom home at 1025 North Avenue

A 2,088-square-foot single-family residence at 1025 North Avenue in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 1974. The house features four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 29.

2. $370,500, residential home at 13404 Michigan Avenue

The sale of the residential property at 13404 Michigan Avenue in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $370,500. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,564 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $237. The deal was finalized on May 29.

3. $375,000, three-bedroom home at 625 Fairview Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 625 Fairview Lane in South Elgin. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 1,414 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $265. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on June 2.

4. $377,000, single-family home at 1765 Kelley Lane

A 1,859-square-foot single-family home at 1765 Kelley Lane in Pingree Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $377,000, $203 per square foot. The home was built in 2012. The deal was closed on June 4.

5. $378,000, three-bedroom house at 176 Tay River Drive

The single-family home at 176 Tay River Drive in Carpentersville has new owners. The price was $378,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,638 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The home has three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on June 1.

6. $378,000, property at 487 Town Center Boulevard, Unit 2A

A 2,352-square-foot property at 487 Town Center Boulevard, Unit 2A in Gilberts has been sold. The total purchase price was $378,000, $161 per square foot. The property was built in 2010. The deal was finalized on June 2.

7. $385,000, single-family home at 12668 Rock Island Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 12668 Rock Island Trail in Huntley. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 1,604 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $240. The deal was finalized on May 29.

8. $399,000, single-family home at 279 Garden Drive

The single-family residence at 279 Garden Drive in Elgin has new owners. The price was $399,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,624 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on June 4.

9. $400,000, residential home at 160 Ingleside Avenue

A 2,250-square-foot residential property at 160 Ingleside Avenue in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $178 per square foot. The house was built in 1952. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on June 2.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 118 South Union Street

The sale of the single-family house at 118 South Union Street in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The transaction was completed on June 3.