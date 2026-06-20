Four-bedroom house sells for $480,000 in Sycamore

A 1,814-square-foot single-family home, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 457 Davis Drive in Sycamore was sold on June 4 for $480,000, or $265 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property sits on a 13,939-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family house at 311 Alden Drive, sold in May, for $483,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family residence at 513 Amherst Drive sold for $350,000.

· At 2337 Coventry Circle, in March, a single-family home was sold for $490,500.