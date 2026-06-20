Four-bedroom home in Sterling goes for $385,000

A single-family home located at 3902 15th Avenue in Sterling has a new owner since June 4.

The house was sold for $385,000. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.8 acres.

Other homes in Sterling that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 3901 19th Avenue, in April, a 2,138-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a single-family house at 3705 14th Avenue sold for $355,000.

· A single-family home at 3501 15th Avenue, sold in May, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $105.