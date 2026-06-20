DuPage / Cook County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of June 8

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $399,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $505,774. The average price per square foot ended up at $234. A total of 1037 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,173 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $399,000, single-family home at 6141 South Talman Avenue

The single-family house at 6141 South Talman Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $399,000. The home was built in 1924 and has a living area of 1,181 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $338. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on June 1.

2. $400,000, single-family home at 1N735 Forest Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1N735 Forest Avenue in Glen Ellyn. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 2,532 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $158. The deal was closed on May 26.

3. $400,000, condominium at 437 West Division Street, Apt. 409

A 1,086-square-foot condominium at 437 West Division Street, Apt. 409 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $368 per square foot. The condo was built in 2007. The condo features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 29.

4. $400,000, four-bedroom house at 2144 South Bradford Drive

A 2,029-square-foot single-family home at 2144 South Bradford Drive in Wheaton has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $197 per square foot. The home was built in 1973. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 27.

5. $400,000, single-family home at 362 Melvin Place

The sale of the single-family residence at 362 Melvin Place in Wheeling has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,385 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on June 1.

6. $400,000, condominium at 362 Woodhill Drive

The condominium at 362 Woodhill Drive in Carol Stream has new owners. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,596 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $251. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 26.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 2757 West Coyle Avenue

A 1,527-square-foot single-family house at 2757 West Coyle Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on June 2.

8. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 1229 Haverhill Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1229 Haverhill Circle in Naperville. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 1,602 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 29.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 1N335 Purnell Street

A 1,008-square-foot single-family home at 1N335 Purnell Street in Carol Stream has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $397 per square foot. The house was built in 1951. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 28.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 5258 South Mulligan Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 5258 South Mulligan Avenue in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,170 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $342. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on June 2.