Best residential property deals the week of June 8 in Kendall County

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $286,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $385,071. The average price per square foot ended up at $217. A total of 53 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,043 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $286,000, two-bedroom home at 1962 Rena Lane

A 1,093-square-foot single-family house at 1962 Rena Lane in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $286,000, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 2019. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 28.

2. $288,000, three-bedroom house at 2261 Beresford Drive

A 1,470-square-foot single-family residence at 2261 Beresford Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $288,000, $196 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 28.

3. $290,000, single-family home at 758 John Street

The sale of the single-family home at 758 John Street in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $290,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,216 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on June 1.

4. $295,000, single-family home at 1 Coy Park Drive

The single-family home at 1 Coy Park Drive in Newark has new owners. The price was $295,000. The home was built in 1958 and has a living area of 2,912 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $101. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 27.

5. $295,000, two-bedroom house at 1343 Cannonball Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1343 Cannonball Trail in Yorkville. The price was $295,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 1,238 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 27.

6. $300,000, single-family home at 1801 Tyler Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1801 Tyler Road in Plano has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 4,768 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $63. The deal was closed on May 28.

7. $315,000, single-family home at 1368 Chestnut Lane

A 1,537-square-foot single-family residence at 1368 Chestnut Lane in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $315,000, $205 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 27.

8. $316,666, single-family home at 203 Windham Circle

The single-family home at 203 Windham Circle in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $316,666. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,154 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $147. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 26.

9. $325,000, two-bedroom home at 240 Devoe Drive

A 1,173-square-foot single-family house at 240 Devoe Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000, $277 per square foot. The house was built in 2009. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 27.

10. $350,000, single-family home at 337 Lakeshore Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 337 Lakeshore Drive in Oswego. The price was $350,000. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 2,052 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $171. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 28.