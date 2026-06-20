Best residential property deals in Kankakee County the week of June 8

A single-family home in Buckingham that sold for $56,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County over the last week was $189,815, or $76 per square foot. A total of 23 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,574 square feet and three bedrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $40,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $56,000, single-family home at 110 Walnut Street

The single-family residence at 110 Walnut Street in Buckingham has new owners. The price was $56,000. The transaction was completed on May 28.

2. $100,000, rural residence at 12682 East 9000n Road

The sale of the property at 12682 East 9000n Road in Grant Park has been finalized. The price was $100,000. The deal was finalized on May 28.

3. $110,000, single-family home at 1055 South 4th Avenue

The single-family residence at 1055 South 4th Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $110,000. The deal was closed on May 29.

4. $120,000, single-family home at 3205 North 17120e Road

A 1,574-square-foot single-family residence at 3205 North 17120e Road in Momence has been sold. The total purchase price was $120,000, $76 per square foot. The home was built in 1949. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 27.

5. $120,000, single-family home at 565 South Small Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 565 South Small Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $120,000. The deal was finalized on May 27.

6. $135,000, single-family home at 250 North Levasseur Avenue

The single-family residence at 250 North Levasseur Avenue in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $135,000. The deal was closed on May 27.

7. $140,000, single-family home at 665 South May Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 665 South May Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $140,000. The deal was finalized on May 26.