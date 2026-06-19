What can $350,000 buy you in Kendall County in the week of June 8?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kendall County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $350,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $350,000

Situated at 337 Lakeshore Drive, Oswego, this single-family residence, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $350,000, translating to $171 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2008, offers a living area of 2,052 square feet and sits on a 799-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 28.

2. $325,000

For a price tag of $325,000 ($277 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 2009 and located at 240 Devoe Drive, Oswego, changed hands in May. The house spans 1,173 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 2,476-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 27.

3. $316,666

At $316,666 ($147 per square foot), the single-family house located at 203 Windham Circle, Yorkville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 2003, provides 2,154 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on May 26.

4. $315,000

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 1368 Chestnut Lane, Yorkville, the home spans 1,537 square feet and was sold for $315,000, or $205 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 6,704-square-foot, and it was built in 2002. The transaction was completed on May 27.

5. $300,000

In May, a single-family house located at 1801 Tyler Road, Plano, changed ownership. The property, covering 4,768 square feet, was built in 2002 and was sold for $300,000, which calculates to $63 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 5.9 acres. The deal was closed on May 28.