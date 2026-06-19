What $400,000 or less gets you in DuPage / Cook County, June 8-14

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000 ($250 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 1985 and located at 1229 Haverhill Circle, Naperville, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,602 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 6,098-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 29.

2. $400,000

At $400,000 ($289 per square foot), the single-family house located at 362 Melvin Place, Wheeling, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in June. This property, built in 1956, provides 1,385 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on an 8,601-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on June 1.

3. $400,000

In May, a single-family residence located at 1N735 Forest Avenue, Glen Ellyn, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,532 square feet, was built in 1956 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $158 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,019 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 26.

4. $400,000

This condominium, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 362 Woodhill Drive, Carol Stream, the house spans 1,596 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $251 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 16.8-acre, and it was built in 2003. The transaction was completed on May 26.

5. $400,000

Situated at 2144 South Bradford Drive, Wheaton, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $400,000, translating to $197 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1973, offers a living area of 2,029 square feet and sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 27.