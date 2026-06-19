What $300,000 or less gets you in McHenry County in the week of June 8

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of McHenry County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

At $300,000 ($225 per square foot), the residential property located at 1706 Pine Street, McHenry, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 2000, provides 1,335 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.6-acre lot. The deal was closed on May 28.

2. $300,000

Priced at $300,000 (equivalent to $277 per square foot), this residential property, constructed in 1923 and situated at 140 South Oriole Trail, Crystal Lake, was sold in May. The home spans 1,084 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises a 14,867-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 28.

3. $295,000

In May, a residential property, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 4318 Sioux Lane, McHenry, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,120 square feet, was built in 1969 and was sold for $295,000, which calculates to $263 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,019 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 27.

4. $283,500

For a price tag of $283,500, the residential property, located at 6403 Maple Glen Drive, Wonder Lake, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 2,741-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 28.

5. $275,000

Situated at 1279 Merrimack Court, Crystal Lake, this residential property, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $275,000, translating to $223 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1999, offers a living area of 1,233 square feet and sits on a 0.7-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 26.