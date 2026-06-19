See all residential properties sold in Kane County, June 8 to 14

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Kane County reported during the week of June 8. There were 157 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,784-square-foot property on California Avenue in Aurora that sold for $422,000.

Algonquin

· Karen E Goins Trust and Goins acquired a residential property 2 Rose Hill Court, Unit 14-4. $240,000, 2,085 square feet, $115 per square-foot, three bedrooms

Aurora

· Kathleen Jack to Arella Rodriguez Garcia, a single-family residence 1615 Heather Drive. $365,000, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Maribel Gomez to Lazaro Cervantes Caballero, a single-family residence 1235 Constellation Drive. $335,000, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Carmen Renteria to Eric Edardo Garcia, a single-family residence 351 Catherine Street. $310,000, 1,806 square feet, $172 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Gabriela Rayas to Michelle Munoz, a single-family residence 801 Serendipity Drive. $244,000, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Martin Martinez to Martin Martinez, a residential property 727 East New York Street. $95,000, 1,908 square feet, $50 per square-foot, five bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Edgar Caballero Arroyo bought a single-family residence 972 6th Avenue. $255,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Pedro Aguirre castro and Chelssy Aguirre to Tanee Serrano, a single-family residence 629 West Downer Place. $320,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Adam D. Quinones to Jose Manuel Aguayo, a single-family residence 540 North Rosedale Avenue. $340,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jimmy Martin purchased a single-family residence 302 5th Street, Unit D. $36,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Nathan Lee and Danielle Ford to Lloyd M. Bowden, a single-family residence 451 Colorado Avenue. $325,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Karin E. Bennett to Kendal Partners LTD, a single-family residence 936 Old Indian Trail. $210,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Crosstown Builders Inc to Maria Gomez, a single-family residence 921 Northfield Drive. $342,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Brian Sabal obtained a residential property 160 Ingleside Avenue. $400,000, 2,250 square feet, $178 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Brianne Riding to Opendoor Property Trust, a single-family residence 520 Woodlyn Drive. $312,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Eugenio Ramirez Castellanos purchased a residential property 1336 California Avenue, Unit 38. $422,000, 2,784 square feet, $152 per square-foot, six bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Victoria Danner to Liangjie Wang, a single-family residence 568 Four Seasons Boulevard. $330,500, two bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Joanne Getz Gerding Revocable Trust and Gerding to Abraham Martinez, a single-family residence 143 South Buell Avenue. $311,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Kendall Partners LTD to Sergio Pompa Tello, a single-family residence 819 Pearl Street. $310,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Ortega Celis Elder and Serrano Russo Yureyany to Nancy Cielo, a single-family residence 833 Sheldon Avenue. $332,500

· Sindy K. Taylor and Connie Watts to Carlos Cortes Gonzales, a single-family residence 900 Symphony Drive. $260,000, three bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Terrence Wegman and Jennifer Showerman to Tamika R. McFadden, a single-family residence 1110 North Farnsworth Avenue, Apt. 211. $139,000, one bedroom and one bathroom

· Jesus Meraz and Gerarda Maria M. Meraz to Daniel Maravillo, a residential property 354 Woodlawn Avenue. $330,000, 1,856 square feet, $178 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Bernard J. Toussaint and Sharon M. Toussaint to Eric R. Heiple, a single-family residence 1842 Highbury Lane. $470,000, 2,077 square feet, $226 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Joemarie Juarez and Shiajahni Juarez to Lennart E Broersma Trust and Broersma, a single-family residence 2467 Deerfield Drive. $370,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Dean Schoppe to Julisa Mauricio, a single-family residence 900 Old Indian Trail. $324,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Owen Robertson obtained a residential property 1320 North Elmwood Drive. $263,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Romualdo Property Group LLC to Ivon Villagran Covarrubias, a single-family residence 215 North Ohio Street. $252,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Reh Soe and Nan May Su Mang to Jenny Marina, a single-family residence 1078 Almond Drive. $336,500, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Elitania Munoz Carapia acquired a single-family residence 461 Wood Street. $246,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust and US Bank Trust to Edwin O. Dela, a single-family residence 2472 Fox Drive. $337,500

Batavia

· Martin Farm Holding LLC #07 to Deepan Patel, a residential property 440 Mill Street. $305,000, two bedrooms

· Kendall Partners LTD to Thomas F. Onorato, a residential property 621 North Prairie Street. $350,000

· Grandview Capital LLC bought a single-family residence 1025 North Avenue. $370,000, 2,088 square feet, $177 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· William P. Corcoran and Michelle Corcoran to 9 Daniels LLC, a single-family residence 9 North Daniels Drive. $580,000, 3,204 square feet, $181 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Clayton Dant and Lauren Stephans to Jared Smith, a single-family residence 615 Elm Street. $345,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Windle Joyce M Living TR to Kelly S. Debaedemaecker, a single-family residence 1382 Spencer Lane. $330,000, two bedrooms

· Brad R. Freitag and Linda C. Freitag to John A. Freitag and Brad R. Freitag, a single-family residence 1148 Miller Court. $510,000, 2,446 square feet, $209 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Olivia Bumbar and Jeffrey A. Bumbar to Davis Baker and Hannah Baker, a single-family residence 327 South Jackson Street. $296,000, two bedrooms

· Joseph P. Sweeney and Emily Sweeney bought a single-family residence 570 Violet Lane. $537,000, 2,112 square feet, $254 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Olivia Bumbar and Jeff Bumbar obtained a single-family residence 311 Wolcott Lane. $360,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jeremiah W. Thorud, Jillian A. Thorud and Thorud Family Trust to Eric P. Kurdziel and Gina M. Kurdziel, a single-family residence 812 Lusted Lane. $925,000, 3,912 square feet, $236 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Christopher Reger to Tyler J. Filipiak, a single-family residence 474 Mill Street. $318,000, two bedrooms

· Scott G And Michele Piazza Schroeder Trust and Schroeder to Michelle Christine Johnson, a single-family residence 221 Sauk Drive. $680,000, 2,484 square feet, $274 per square-foot

· Shelly Sterner to Andries Johannes Dejager, a single-family residence 940 Orchard Court. $510,000, four bedrooms

· Harold C. Erickson and Suzanne J. Erickson to Judith Whitehead, a single-family residence 254 Landfield Road. $520,000, 2,273 square feet, $229 per square-foot, four bedrooms

Carpentersville

· Maria C. Gonzalez to Genaro Lara Saavedra, a single-family residence 1730 Kingston Circle. $320,000, six bedrooms

· Dhillon Amrit Kaur Revocable Trust to Erendira Viridiana Silva, a residential property 133 Golfview Lane. $265,000, three bedrooms

· Steven Cywinski to Hector L Maldonad Morales, a single-family residence 52 Sparrow Road. $310,000, three bedrooms

· David Garcia to Luis Alberto Pa Serrano, a residential property 113 Hickory Drive. $270,000, three bedrooms

· Tiburcio Martinez Cortes purchased a single-family residence 176 Tay River Drive. $378,000, three bedrooms

· Mark T. Boulnois and Roseanne E. Boulnois to Jsoni Realty LLC, a single-family residence 142 Adobe Circle. $235,000, 1,950 square feet, $121 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Amy E. Flolo to Aaron Essex, a residential property 1280 Brookdale Drive. $250,000, two bedrooms

· Peter W. McCallum and Kendra Leann McCallum to Comfort E. Segbenu, a single-family residence 3534 Blue Ridge Court. $295,000, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· David Gaines and Dawn Gaines to Lorence Reid, a residential property 155 North Lincoln Avenue. $360,000, two bedrooms

· Pink Lotus LLC to Symphony Rental Properties LLC, a residential property 211 North Lord Avenue, Unit 213. $411,000, four bedrooms

· Pedro Bernal Cobo acquired a single-family residence 11 Helm Road. $265,000, three bedrooms

· Reddi P. Settipalli to Alejandro Barragan Soriano, a single-family residence 6543 Marble Lane. $290,000, two bedrooms

· Manuel Espinoza to Vikram Kohale, a single-family residence 1262 Navajo Drive. $248,000, three bedrooms

· Sterling Jackson and Brittany Lee to Ramiro Lara, a single-family residence 3125 Shenandoah Drive. $428,000, 2,004 square feet, $214 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· David J. Franco to James Friedkin, a single-family residence 2000 Limestone Lane. $199,000, two bedrooms

· Alan Shaw to Francisco Jesus Gala Tamayo, a single-family residence 241 Harrison Street. $265,000, three bedrooms

Dundee

· Henry Gurion and Jaanne Gurion to David Golaszewski, a single-family residence 36W628 Oak Hill Drive. $565,000, 2,758 square feet, $205 per square-foot, four bedrooms

East Dundee

· Budamart Enterprises LLC to Donald J. Meyer, a residential property 605 Barrington Avenue, Apt. 140. $133,500, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Elburn

· Donald L. Helstern III and Kelly A. Helstern to Nathan Laka, a single-family residence 1155 Corrigan Street. $425,000, 2,654 square feet, $160 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Thompson Capital Investments LLC to Jeffrey J. Thompson, a residential property 619 East Willow Street. $228,750

Elgin

· Luke Nissen to Ruben Arreguin, a single-family residence 268 Seneca Street. $299,000, 1,820 square feet, $164 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Bluestone Midwest Properties LLC to Rogelio Orizaba, a single-family residence 258 Ann Street, Unit 60. $235,000, 2,592 square feet, $91 per square-foot, six bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Laura J. Thomas to Kari A. Thomas, a single-family residence 596 Brighton Court. $75,000, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Kevin Wendt obtained a single-family residence 338 Perry Street. $265,000

· Zachary Hunter Tollakson bought a single-family residence 121 Monroe Avenue. $275,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Michelle Banks and Lee Facklis to Jaime Pardo Urbina, a single-family residence 805 Bellevue Avenue. $350,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Joshua Balsis and Julia Balsis to Gregory H. Gelder, a single-family residence 11N980 Almora Terrace. $451,500, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Charles D. Buttrum and Tami D. Buttrum to Brian Scott Trudeau, a single-family residence 114 South Aldine Street. $320,000, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Braulio Rodriguez and Yesmi Barragan to Braulio Rodriguez, a single-family residence 265 Illinois Avenue. $172,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Rexhep Ademi to Blane Gorospe, a residential property 277 Gifford Place. $303,000, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· TBW Mortgage Backed Trust and US Bank National Association to Jeyson A Ospina Marin, a single-family residence 221 Heine Avenue. $257,000, 1,844 square feet, $139 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Melanie Marcordes to Zachary Gliss, a single-family residence 2060 Muirfield Circle. $275,000, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· GBTL Properties LLC to Dalton Mason Broo Adair, a single-family residence 2176 Jordan Lane. $439,000, 2,809 square feet, $156 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Chirag Darji and Dhara Darji to Vivish J. Philip, a single-family residence 2212 Baxter Court. $480,000, 2,392 square feet, $201 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Property Partners MZ LLC acquired a single-family residence 973 Annandale Drive. $330,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Conny Guadarrama purchased a residential property 169 Harding Street. $265,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Parker A. Thompson and Katie Thompson to Elliott Wittmeyer, a single-family residence 12 Rugby Place. $305,000, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Anne F. Dahm to Kendall Partners LTD, a single-family residence 209 Maureen Drive. $250,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Melissa Coolidge to Daniel H. Smith, a single-family residence 279 Garden Drive. $399,000, 2,624 square feet, $152 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Geneva

· Sara J. Chadwick and David T. Chadwick to Derek Dedman, a single-family residence 0N622 Sounders Drive. $650,000, 2,850 square feet, $228 per square-foot, four bedrooms and five bathrooms

· Richard D. Yurs and Sally S. Yurs to Bryn Wulf, a residential property 305 Ashby Court. $531,500, 2,323 square feet, $229 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· David R. Hayward, Paige R. Hayward and David R Hayward And Paige R Hayward to Jane M. Scaff, a residential property 218 Nebraska Street. $335,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Drew N. Miller and Diane H. Miller to David Zabilka, a single-family residence 2829 Miller Road. $575,000, 2,082 square feet, $276 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Justin Pressley and Ashley Pressley to Brian Raymond Wulff and Amanda M. Wulff, a single-family residence 4 Maple Court. $486,000, four bedrooms and one bathroom

· Nicholas A. Cesarone and Alexia M. Cesarone to Michael Martire, a single-family residence 38W931 McNair Drive. $675,000, 2,992 square feet, $226 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Kenneth Stanley Petersen and Lori Lynn Schmidt to Mark Nemcek and Merritt Nemcek, a single-family residence 39W914 Kellar Square. $1.57 million, 4,418 square feet, $355 per square-foot, four bedrooms and six bathrooms

· James Smith and Jennifer Smith bought a single-family residence 39W829 Kellar Square. $1.28 million, 3,873 square feet, $329 per square-foot, four bedrooms and five bathrooms

· Joseph P. McNulty purchased a single-family residence 622 Edison Street. $425,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Alexander Fritz and Hanna Mae Fritz acquired a single-family residence 221 Wakefield Lane. $530,000, 1,850 square feet, $286 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Michael P. Rosso and Virginia D. Rosso to Nicholas Joseph Hosang, a single-family residence 40W218 Eastwood Court. $692,000, 2,498 square feet, $277 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Shawn Blair and Abby Blair to Michael P. Rosso, a single-family residence 39W553 Sheldon Lane. $950,000, 3,422 square feet, $278 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Ffernando Sanchez Oviedo Santiago and Lisa Ann Kumiega to Alyssa Keeling, a single-family residence 39W585 Schoolhouse Lane. $550,000, 2,758 square feet, $199 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Gilberts

· Thomas Sparks and Michelle Sparks to Kamil Malinowski, a single-family residence 217 Red Hawk Path. $525,000, 2,666 square feet, $197 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Kerry L. Garcia to Andrew L. Kremer and Ashley L. Kremer, a single-family residence 568 Pamela Street. $477,000, 1,872 square feet, $255 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Jeremy Chrusniak and Jillian Chrusniak obtained a single-family residence 487 Town Center Boulevard, Unit 2A. $378,000, 2,352 square feet, $161 per square-foot

· Ross Scimeca to Kaydin D. Clark, a single-family residence 268 Alpine Drive. $407,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Hampshire

· Wayne Forrester to Cheryl Forrester, a single-family residence 185 Washington Avenue. $140,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Saga Joseph J Revocable Trust to Justin Kennedy and Amanda Kennedy, a single-family residence 15N866 Meadow Court. $616,000, 2,475 square feet, $249 per square-foot

· Silvia Kopriva Revocable Declaration Of Trust and Kopriva to Jacob David See, a single-family residence 118 Edgewood Avenue. $355,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

Huntley

· Dorothy J. Stewart and Rodney Johnson to Kathryn H. Whiston, a single-family residence 12668 Rock Island Trail. $385,000

· James Hanekamp and Patricia M. Hanekamp to Henry Gurion, a single-family residence 12830 Crestview Drive. $580,000, 2,467 square feet, $235 per square-foot

· Konnen Family Revocable Trust and Nicholas E. Konnen to Chicago Title Land Trust and Land Trust, a single-family residence 12314 Arlington Drive. $528,000, 2,234 square feet, $236 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Kathleen Kiddell and James Hill to Gail A. Florian, a single-family residence 12942 Wisconsin Circle. $347,500

· Luanne Smith Trust and Smith acquired a residential property 13404 Michigan Avenue. $370,500

· Charlie Kasabian and Gayle Kasabian to William H. Miller and Charleen Miller, a single-family residence 13547 Westridge Court. $520,000, 2,050 square feet, $254 per square-foot

· Beaudion Janet L Revocable Trust to Lawrence J. Horn, a single-family residence 14265 Flagstaff Court. $342,000, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Christine R. Rider to Cheryl Ahne Car, a single-family residence 12511 Rock Island Trail. $300,000

Maple Park

· Richard W. Zimmerman to Daniel Harold Muir and Cynthia Muir, a single-family residence 50W204 Winters Road. $484,000, two bedrooms

· Adam Stokas to Masood Akram, a single-family residence 640 Settlement Drive. $300,500, 3,246 square feet, $93 per square-foot

Montgomery

· Robert T. Kaleta to Robert Riley, a single-family residence 2978 Fairfield Way. $415,000, 1,864 square feet, $223 per square-foot

· Jordan P. Hendricks purchased a single-family residence 221 Sherman Avenue. $225,000

North Aurora

· Kelly Carol Townsend to Michael J. Hayman, a single-family residence 217 Kathryn Lane. $320,000, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Russell L. Swenson and Jessica Poust to Jennifer Gunn and Richard Gunn, a single-family residence 10 South Grant Street. $300,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Kendall Partners LTD bought a residential property 125 South River Road. $183,500

· Pelke Wayne & Diane L Revoc Dclrn Of Trust and Wayne Pelke to Samantha Frantik, a single-family residence 233 Spring Court. $415,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Mary B. Huber to Nathan Luis Huber, a single-family residence 169 Lilac Lane. $229,000, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Christine D. Johnson to Liborio Lopez, a single-family residence 422 Princeton Drive. $332,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

Pingree Grove

· Travis Aaron Rauch and Alexandra Leigh Terry to Enis Toska, a single-family residence 1260 Derry Lane. $299,000

· Terri J Dahm Revocable Living Trust and Terri J. Dahm to Teri Ann Mahlmann Revocable Living Trust and Mahlmann, a single-family residence 1765 Kelley Lane. $377,000, 1,859 square feet, $203 per square-foot

Saint Charles

· David Demarco to Jason Berland, a single-family residence 32 White Oak Circle. $431,000, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Timothy Colby obtained a single-family residence 215 Fulton Avenue. $1.45 million, 1,967 square feet, $737 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Anthony Navarrete bought a single-family residence 1909 Forrest Boulevard. $420,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Yurii Karabinovych acquired a single-family residence 39W705 Crosscreek Lane. $750,000, 3,554 square feet, $211 per square-foot

· Addison Walker and Laurence Matthews Lasater III to Michael Joseph Jodscheidt and Veronica Jodscheidt, a single-family residence 800 Fellows Street. $535,000, 1,960 square feet, $273 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Fernando Reyes obtained a single-family residence 5N147 Grey Barn Road. $1.13 million, 3,835 square feet, $293 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Joe A. Webb and Brigid A. Webb to Jennifer Dawn Lafuente, a single-family residence 432 10th Court. $285,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Daniel Santacaterina to David O. Woodard and Janet L. Woodard, a single-family residence 67 White Oak Circle. $430,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Nancy M. Levers to Matthew Thomas and Paul Thomas, a single-family residence 1814 Cambridge Drive. $425,000, 1,847 square feet, $230 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Samuel Marion Handley purchased a residential property 605 North 3rd Avenue. $710,000, 1,800 square feet, $394 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Jon H. Rothenberg and Jennifer Q. Rothenberg to Matthew Walters, a single-family residence 504 Oxmoor Court. $960,000, 3,109 square feet, $309 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Steven Terrence Oreilly, Anna Christine Oreilly and Steven And Anna Oreilly Revocable Trust to Austin Page, a single-family residence 909 King Edward Avenue. $755,000, 2,548 square feet, $296 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

South Elgin

· Scott A. Foust and Michelle V. Foust to Kyle N. Fitzgerald, a single-family residence 355 South Collins Street. $290,000, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Lisabeth E. Hawks to Misael Chavez, a single-family residence 273 Nicole Drive, Unit E. $316,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Peizhong gu Yesheng Su to Mir Ahsan Ali, a single-family residence 555 North Haverhill Lane. $510,000, 2,903 square feet, $176 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Heather A. Guthrie to Sally Marino, a single-family residence 325 North South Elgin Boulevard. $280,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Jose Eduardo Es Menchaca to Jerome Liao Sagun, a single-family residence 625 Fairview Lane. $375,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Steven M. Duerdoth and Katherine Svedman to Purvik Bhesania and Isha Bhesania, a single-family residence 743 Chasewood Drive. $630,000, 3,495 square feet, $180 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Vaughn Ehrhardt to Starr K. Cubberley, a single-family residence 565 Dean Drive, Apt. F. $215,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Lisa Weigel and Donald Szot to Samantha Joann Raef, a single-family residence 1701 Deer Pointe Drive. $300,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Asif Mumtaz and Zeba Khanam to Adreanna A. Dayton, a single-family residence 629 Waterford Lane. $580,000, 2,840 square feet, $204 per square-foot, six bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Tyler Zirk purchased a single-family residence 54 Bunkerhill Avenue. $309,000, 2,018 square feet, $153 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Sugar Grove

· Thomas M. Wingert to Robert F. Honn, a single-family residence 192 Brompton Lane, Unit B. $315,000

· Ronald M. Hem and Janet S. Hem acquired a single-family residence 783 Manor Hill Place. $465,000, 2,795 square feet, $166 per square-foot

· Matthew K. Klauke and Marina L. Klauke to Tyler Kirtley and Alondra Kirtley, a single-family residence 305 Hampton Road. $495,000, 2,688 square feet, $184 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Matthew A. Emrick obtained a single-family residence 90 Arbor Avenue, Apt. 111A. $411,000, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· John Thomas White Jr. and Salena Estelle White to Clayton T. Dant and Lauren Dant, a single-family residence 1286 Dorr Drive. $600,000, 3,300 square feet, $182 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Richard A. Snead and Janet A. Snead to Matthew Nelson, a single-family residence 138 Brookhaven Court. $460,000, 2,493 square feet, $185 per square-foot

Wayne

· Dev Barpanda and Sushreta Barpanda to Robert J Mueller IV Revocable Trust and Jennifer Mueller Revocable Trust, a single-family residence 34W791 Army Trail Road. $2.25 million, 5,713 square feet, $394 per square-foot, five bedrooms and five bathrooms

West Dundee

· Gary E. Preis and Deanna L. Preis to Austin Pye, a single-family residence 701 Lindsay Lane. $485,000, 2,025 square feet, $240 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Michael K. Tobiaski and Dixie L. Tobiaski to Jeffrey D Corey And Natalie A Kresmery-Corey and Natalie A. Kresmery corey, a single-family residence 1107 Pember Circle. $498,000, 2,683 square feet, $186 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Troy N. Triphahn and Maren J. Triphahn to Ahmad Ammar Mourad, a single-family residence 1358 Karen Drive. $730,000, 3,641 square feet, $200 per square-foot, four bedrooms