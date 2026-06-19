See all residential properties sold in Elmhurst, June 8 to 14

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Elmhurst reported during the week of June 8. There were 20 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,384-square-foot property on Kearsage Avenue in Elmhurst that sold for $725,000.

Elmhurst

· Gabriel Rezendo De Sousa and Maria Manoell Sade Sousa to Gabriel Rezendo Desousa and Sousa Maria Se, a single-family residence 122 East Knighton Place. $480,000, 2,550 square feet, $188 per square-foot

· Justin Lori Holloway and A. Leslie Holloway purchased a single-family residence 370 North Oak Street. $481,500, 1,586 square feet, $304 per square-foot

· Ryan Tibbs and Melissa Tibbs to Jamie A. Downes, a single-family residence 176 South Arlington Avenue. $2.35 million, 3,639 square feet, $646 per square-foot

· Campbell Rentals LLC-Geneva Avenue bought a single-family residence 168 North Geneva Avenue. $650,000, 1,712 square feet, $380 per square-foot

· DNA Homes & Construction LLC Series 998 acquired a single-family residence 998 South Swain Avenue. $472,000, 1,143 square feet, $413 per square-foot

· Michael Conti and Kathryn Conti obtained a single-family residence 280 South Chandler Avenue. $1.1 million, 2,587 square feet, $425 per square-foot

· Samuel C. Gomez to Cynthia E. Veremis, a condominium 145 South York Street, Unit 404. $492,500, 1,200 square feet, $410 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· T E McKenna Builders Inc to Sameer Mathur Revocable Trust and Mathur, a single-family residence 580 South Kearsage Avenue. $2.17 million, 3,893 square feet, $558 per square-foot, four bedrooms and six bathrooms

· Grzegorz Janowski to Emily L Douglass Revocable Trust and Douglass, a single-family residence 782 South Bryan Street. $1.75 million, 3,540 square feet, $494 per square-foot, four bedrooms and six bathrooms

· Jeffrey Provenza acquired a single-family residence 170 West Armitage Avenue. $1.56 million, 1,368 square feet, $1,139 per square-foot

· Karon Nicole Fowler and Jack Joseph Collom to Kristin Stearns, a single-family residence 685 South Kearsage Avenue. $725,000, 1,384 square feet, $524 per square-foot

· Doherty Custom Homes Inc to Thomas Guzman, a single-family residence 570 South Parkside Avenue. $1.66 million, 1,488 square feet, $1,116 per square-foot

· Deborah Gallet and Julien Gallet to Peter Francis Alonso and Laura Lynn Alonso, a condominium 2 South Atrium Way, Apt. 606. $418,000, 1,932 square feet, $216 per square-foot

· Goetz Marilyn TR to Michael D. Pisano and Nicole M. Pisano, a single-family residence 631 South Fern Court. $985,000, 3,029 square feet, $325 per square-foot

· Michael D. Pisano to Tianne S Patten Family Trust and Patten, a single-family residence 554 North West Avenue. $700,000, 2,035 square feet, $344 per square-foot

· Restated Nicole Jeanette Howard Trust and Nicole Jeanette Rabideau Trust bought a single-family residence 365 North Walnut Street. $482,500, 1,359 square feet, $355 per square-foot

· James C. Achen and Susan E. Achen to Nimesh Patel and Hina Patel, a single-family residence 181 South Chandler Avenue. $1.2 million, 3,035 square feet, $395 per square-foot

· Donald Moore and Kristen Moore to Matthew Menoyo and Felicia Menoyo, a single-family residence 390 South York Street. $775,000, 2,536 square feet, $306 per square-foot

· Personal Trust to Wilson Gao, a single-family residence 3 Dewalt Court. $350,000, 1,305 square feet, $268 per square-foot

· RIA Construction Inc to Alexis Vachon and Danielle Vachon, a single-family residence 936 South Mitchell Avenue. $1.63 million, 1,349 square feet, $1,205 per square-foot