See all residential properties sold in Downers Grove, June 8-14

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Downers Grove reported during the week of June 8. There were 18 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,034-square-foot property on Woodland Lane in Downers Grove that sold for $950,000.

Downers Grove

· Oak Leaf Property Management Inc acquired a single-family residence 1117 Barberry Court. $575,000, 3,245 square feet, $177 per square-foot

· K K K. Vaglienti and Kraft D. Vaglienti to Jennifer Nelson, a single-family residence 2415 Maple Avenue. $561,500, 3,150 square feet, $178 per square-foot

· Steven E. Margison and N L. Margison to Zachary Nechvatal and Nicole Nechvatal, a single-family residence 7113 Dunham Road. $675,000, 2,560 square feet, $264 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Tiffany L. Garcia and David Garcia to Brian F. Albaugh and Catherine A. Albaugh, a single-family residence 917 Weatherbee Avenue. $810,000, 2,301 square feet, $352 per square-foot

· Jerry Visak to Andrea Zwit Declaration Of Trust and Zwit Of, a single-family residence 1933 Wellington Place. $405,000, 1,500 square feet, $270 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Steven Lawrence Haas to Bradley Oscar Morris, a single-family residence 5433 Brookbank Road. $720,000, 1,840 square feet, $391 per square-foot

· Jocelyn D. Claffey and James E. Claffey to Adam Bielinski, a single-family residence 7201 Powell Street. $628,000, 1,904 square feet, $330 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Eric A. Thomas and Karen Thomas to Caroline Shoener and William Shoener, a single-family residence 4713 Forest Avenue. $730,000, 1,161 square feet, $629 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Therese A. Ness to Aidas Stonys, a condominium 521 73rd Street, Apt. 104. $207,000, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Brian C. Parker bought a single-family residence 3700 Woodland Lane. $950,000, 2,034 square feet, $467 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Mark Gerald Fisher and Christina Chontos Fisher to Nathan Brown, a single-family residence 1108 59th Street. $585,000, 1,464 square feet, $400 per square-foot

· Kevin Anderson Kuntz obtained a single-family residence 1117 Jefferson Avenue. $860,000, 2,564 square feet, $335 per square-foot

· Jonathan Bohn purchased a condominium 935 Burlington Avenue, Unit 304. $431,000, 1,167 square feet, $369 per square-foot, one bedroom and two bathrooms

· 6831 Plymouth LLC to Kristine Charo and Marco Charo, a single-family residence 6831 Plymouth Road. $728,000, 1,486 square feet, $490 per square-foot

· Semd Properties LLC acquired a single-family residence 8607 Main Street. $500,000, 1,438 square feet, $348 per square-foot

· Brent Rhodes and Megan Rhodes to John Michael Monier and Tina Monier, a single-family residence 229 Grant Street. $1.15 million, 2,934 square feet, $392 per square-foot, two bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Nancy Bogucki Declaration Of Trust and Bogucki to Jenny Moller, a single-family residence 1868 Brighton Street. $310,000, 1,394 square feet, $222 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Dorene Lehner to DB3 Property Management LLC, a single-family residence 6208 Fairmount Avenue. $308,500, 2,170 square feet, $142 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms