Plainfield: Single-family home goes for $410,500

The single-family home located at 2224 Ashby Lane in Plainfield was sold on June 8, for $410,500, or $240 per square foot.

The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,709 square feet. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 9,751-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,178-square-foot single-family house at 2300 Covington Court, sold in November 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $142. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2302 Covington Court, in May, a 2,627-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,308-square-foot single-family residence at 7425 Rosewind Drive sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $167. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.