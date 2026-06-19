Joliet: Single-family home goes for $408,000

The single-family house located at 8301 Trumbull Avenue in Joliet was sold on June 5, for $408,000, or $180 per square foot.

The home, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,267 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 11,502 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· A single-family residence at 1107 Van Dyke Road, sold in May, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $167. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8406 Coop Avenue, in May, a 2,460-square-foot single-family home was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 1106 Sable Ridge Drive sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $212.