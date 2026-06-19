Homes at or under $200,000 in La Salle County, June 8 to 14

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $200,000

In May, a single-family residence located at 1130 Lafayette Street, La Salle, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,695 square feet, was built in 1926 and was sold for $200,000, which calculates to $118 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 5,663 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 26.

2. $192,000

For a price tag of $192,000 ($124 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1974 and located at 1351 North 4483rd Road, Earlville, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,552 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on May 27.

3. $189,000

Priced at $189,000 (equivalent to $116 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1958 and situated at 9 Helen Street, Streator, was sold in May. The house spans 1,626 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 9,997-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 28.

4. $162,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 1106 Monroe Street, Mendota, the house spans 1,444 square feet and was sold for $162,000, or $112 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,712-square-foot, and it was built in 1974. The deal was closed on May 27.

5. $150,000

At $150,000 ($118 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 320 West Main Street, Grand Ridge, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1905, provides 1,272 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 27.