Three-bedroom home in Barrington sells for $1.63 million

A single-family home located at 66 Watergate Drive in Barrington has a new owner since June 9.

The 6,284-square-foot house, built in 1978, was sold for $1.63 million, or $259 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 1.1 acres.

These nearby homes in Barrington have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family residence at 58 Watergate Drive, sold in August 2025, for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $409. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8 Stone Ridge Drive, in December 2025, a 3,141-square-foot single-family house was sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $274. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 31 North Liberty Drive sold for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $265. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.