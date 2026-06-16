Sycamore: Single-family home goes for $445,000

A 1,493-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The house at 1325 Foxpointe Drive in Sycamore was sold on May 27 for $445,000, or $298 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been sold:

· At 1119 Yorkshire Drive, in May, a 1,018-square-foot single-family home was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $393. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family house at 1208 Foxpointe Drive sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 1040 Bristol Drive, sold in March, for $404,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.