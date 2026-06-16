Single-family home sells in New Lenox for $525,000

A single-family house has changed hands.

The house at 2165 Palmer Ranch Drive in New Lenox was sold on May 29. The purchase price was $525,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,583 square feet.

Other homes in New Lenox that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1019 James Pass, in February, a single-family residence was sold for $500,000.

· In September 2025, a single-family home at 2347 Rock Drive sold for $559,000.

· A single-family house at 2320 Cattleman Drive, sold in July 2025, for $267,000.