Single-family home in Bourbonnais goes for $280,000

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 209 Meadows Road S in Bourbonnais was sold on June 1. The purchase price was $280,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,335 square feet.

Other homes in Bourbonnais that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 195 East Bethel Drive S, in May 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $375,000.

· A single-family residence at 118 Meadows Court S, sold in November 2025, for $260,000.

· In May 2025, a single-family residence at 1071 Yale Avenue S sold for $205,000.