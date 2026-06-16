Sale closed in Island Lake: $365,000 for a five-bedroom home

The single-family home located at 306 Juniper Road in Island Lake was sold on June 2 for $365,000, or $161 per square foot.

The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 2,268 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,605 square feet.

Other homes in Island Lake that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,620-square-foot single-family residence at 3824 Eastway Drive, sold in September 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $201.

· In May 2025, a single-family house at 406 Woodbine Avenue sold for $260,000.

· At 309 Fairfield Drive, in June 2025, a 1,672-square-foot single-family house was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.